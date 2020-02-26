Random inspection at Ben-Gurion airport finds 10 kg of rape-drug

A random inspection at Ben-Gurion Airport on Wednesday led to the finding of 10 kg [22 pounds] of the drug GBL in the belongings of a 39 year-old resident of Tel Aviv, the Telegram news service reported.The drug is widely known as a date-rape drug as Gamma Butyrolactone [GBL] can have an short term euphoric and sedative effect in low dosages. It is a proscribed substance in this country. The man claimed he meant to use the drug as a cleaning liquid. The court extended his arrest for an extra five days.