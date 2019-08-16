Rashida Tlaib decides not to visit grandmother after Israeli decision

Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) shares a fist bump with Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-MI).
(photo credit: REUTERS/JIM BOURG)
US Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib has decided not to come to Israel.
Tlaib made her announcement on twitter Friday.The tweet said, "Silencing me & treating me like a criminal is not what she wants for me. It would kill a piece of me. I have decided that visiting my grandmother under these oppressive conditions stands against everything I believe in--fighting against racism, oppression & injustice."
The Israeli government decided to block
Tlaib and congresswoman Ilhan Omar from entering Israel. The two were supposed to be leading a delegation to Israel beginning Sunday.
After the decision, Tlaib wrote a formal request to be able to visit her grandmother, who lives in Beit Ur al-Fouqa
. Her request was approved earlier on Friday by the Interior Ministry.
