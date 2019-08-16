Rashida Tlaib decides not to visit grandmother after Israeli decision

US Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib has decided not to come to Israel.



Tlaib made her announcement on twitter Friday.The tweet said, "Silencing me & treating me like a criminal is not what she wants for me. It would kill a piece of me. I have decided that visiting my grandmother under these oppressive conditions stands against everything I believe in--fighting against racism, oppression & injustice."





Silencing me & treating me like a criminal is not what she wants for me. It would kill a piece of me. I have decided that visiting my grandmother under these oppressive conditions stands against everything I believe in--fighting against racism, oppression & injustice. https://t.co/z5t5j3qk4H — Rashida Tlaib (@RashidaTlaib) August 16, 2019

The Israeli government decided to block Tlaib and congresswoman Ilhan Omar from entering Israel. The two were supposed to be leading a delegation to Israel beginning Sunday.After the decision, Tlaib wrote a formal request to be able to visit her grandmother, who lives in Beit Ur al-Fouqa . Her request was approved earlier on Friday by the Interior Ministry.

