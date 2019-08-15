Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Rashida Tlaib says Israel's decision to ban her 'a sign of weakness'

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
August 15, 2019 22:15
Breaking news

Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

US Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib responded to Israel's ban on Thursday, calling the move a sign of weakness. 

"This woman right here is my sity," Tlaib wrote on Twitter with a picture of her grandmother. "She deserves to live in peace & with human dignity. I am who I am because of her. The decision by Israel to bar her granddaughter, a U.S. Congresswoman, is a sign of weakness b/c the truth of what is happening to Palestinians is frightening."


