Rate of new coronavirus cases in Italy rise, while death rate lowers

By REUTERS  
APRIL 24, 2020 19:42
Deaths from the COVID-19 epidemic in Italy climbed by 420 on Friday, the smallest daily tally since March 19, the Civil Protection Agency said, but the number of new infections rose to 3,021 from 2,646 on Thursday.
Friday's death toll was down from 464 the day before.
The total of fatalities since the outbreak came to light on Feb. 21 now stands at 25,969, the agency said, the second highest in the world after that of the United States.
The number of confirmed cases was 192,994, the third highest global tally behind those of the United States and Spain.
People registered as currently carrying the illness fell to 106,527 from 106,848 on Thursday, a fifth consecutive daily decline.
There were 2,173 people in intensive care on Friday against 2,267 on Thursday, maintaining a long-running decline. Of those originally infected, 60,498 were declared recovered against 57,576 a day earlier.
The agency said 1.148 million people had been tested for the virus against 1.053 million the day before, out of a population of around 60 million.
Coamo: Coronavirus came to New York from Europe not China
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/24/2020 07:41 PM
Turkey's coronavirus death toll rises by 109 to 2,600
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/24/2020 07:30 PM
Eastern Congo militia ambush kills 16, including 12 park rangers
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/24/2020 07:00 PM
The United States coronavirus death toll tops 50,000
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/24/2020 06:46 PM
Spain's daily coronavirus death toll lowest in a month
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/24/2020 05:38 PM
UK says limited progress made with EU in round two of Brexit talks
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/24/2020 05:35 PM
UK coronavirus death toll in hospital rises to 19,506
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/24/2020 05:32 PM
Afghanistan's Taliban reject call for Ramadan ceasefire
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/24/2020 05:04 PM
Lockdown on Beit Shemesh, Netivot to be decided before Shabbat
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 04/24/2020 03:50 PM
Netanyahu holds a conference with world leaders on coronavirus - report
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 04/24/2020 03:36 PM
Dutch coronavirus cases rise by 806 to 36,535
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/24/2020 03:07 PM
Saudi-led coalition to extend ceasefire in Yemen by a month
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/24/2020 02:09 PM
UK: Iran's ballistic missile launch of satellite 'of significant concern'
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/24/2020 02:06 PM
Israeli returned from US without telling air crew he has COVID-19
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 04/24/2020 01:53 PM
Coronavirus: Iran reaches 88,194 cases, 5,574 deaths
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/24/2020 01:19 PM
