May 03 2018
|
Iyar, 18, 5778
|
Rebels agree withdrawal deal for enclave near Syria's Homs

By REUTERS
May 2, 2018 19:12
BEIRUT - Rebels accepted a deal with the Syrian government on Wednesday to evacuate their enclave near the city of Homs, a Hezbollah military media unit and a rebel official said.

"The Syrian army and armed groups reached an agreement with Russian sponsorship for the armed groups to exit," said the unit run by Lebanon's Hezbollah, which fights in support of Damascus.

The enclave under insurgent control includes the towns of Houla, Rastan, and Talbiseh and villages around them, on a main highway between the cities of Homs and Hama.

Fighters and civilians who refuse the return of state rule will be shuttled to insurgent territory in the north near the Turkish border starting on Saturday, the rebel official in Homs said.


