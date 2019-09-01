Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Red Cross says more than 100 killed in attack on Yemen prison

By REUTERS
September 1, 2019 16:48
Breaking news

Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

A Saudi-led coalition air strike on a prison in southwest Yemen killed at least 100 people, an official from the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) said on Sunday.

Franz Rauchenstein, head of the ICRC delegation in Yemen, told Reuters by telephone after visiting the site that bodies were still being pulled from the rubble at the prison in Dhamar.The coalition, which has been battling the Iran-aligned Houthi movement in Yemen for more than four years, said it hit a Houthi site storing drones and missiles.

Houthi officials and residents said the air strike targeted a complex used as a detention center in the city.


Related Content

Breaking news
September 1, 2019
Hong Kong protesters target airport but planes keep flying

By REUTERS

Hot Opinion
Most Read
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut
Cookie Settings