Red Cross sends surgeons, supplies to Gaza to treat wounded

By REUTERS
May 31, 2018 11:09
GENEVA - The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) said on Thursday it was sending two surgical teams to Gaza and setting up a surgical unit in the enclave's main hospital to treat heavy casualties from clashes between Israeli forces and Palestinians.

"This infusion of medical expertise and material will expedite the long road to recovery and relieve a stressed and overburdened health care system," said Robert Mardini, ICRC's director for the Near and Middle East, adding that 13,000 people had been wounded since protests began on March 30.


