Red alert heard in Nir Am, Sha'ar HaNegev Regional Council

Red alerts have sounded in Nir Am, the Gaza border communities, Sha'ar haNegev regional council on Thursday evening.No casualties were reported, one rocket landed in agriculture fields. The alerts were sounded following news reports concerning the so-called Deal of the Century suggested by US President Donald Trump.IDF Spokesperson unit reported that the cause of the alert sounding was an explosion within the Gaza Strip, as the rocket did not pose a danger to any Gaza Border community and should not have set off any alarms.