Regev asks Adam settlement to name new neighborhood after terror victim

Minister of Culture and Sport Miri Regev visited the bereaved family of Yotam Ovadia, who was killed in a terror attack in the Adam settlement, and asked residents to name the settlement's planned new neighborhood after the victim.
"I don't have words to express my condolences for the members of the family over the terrible murder of the heroic Yotam," Regev said. "I only ask of them and of the members of the community that the new 400-unit neighborhood that will be built here, that the Defense Minister announced that would be approved in the coming days, will be called 'Ma'ale Yotam.'
"That is how we will let everyone know that Arabic terror will not succeed in weakening our attachment here, and that is why we are deepening and expanding it," Regev said.