Regev blames Israeli left for accepting 'lies'

Sports and Culture Minister Miri Regev slammed into Left wing MKs for accepting what she labeled 'lies' in a Knesset debate on Wednesday.



Addressing Zionist Union MK Nachman Shai - who is a former IDF spokesperson - Regev asked: "Where did you learn how to lie?" This when Shai said the original friendly match between Argentina and Israel was meant to take place in the northern city of Haifa.



Regev exclaimed that she's delighted that 'FIFA saw the truth' when they rejected an official request by the Palestinian football Association to exclude Israel from FIFA and said that 'you [Left MK's] would still follow their lies."











