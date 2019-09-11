Remains of Israeli killed in Ethiopian plane crash discovered



The remains of Avraham Matzilah, who perished when an Ethiopian Airlines passenger jet crashed moments after taking off in March, were found on Wednesday by ZAKA volunteers, Walla reported.

The crash claimed the lives of all those on board – 157 people – including Shimon Reem, the second Israeli citizen on the flight.



The Reem's body was found and flown for burial in Israel in August.



ZAKA Chairman Yehuda Meshi-Zahav said that the volunteers “worked extensively to locate remains at the site of the crash” and added that “we know we completed the work and eased the pain of the bereaved families.”



Passengers from 33 countries were aboard the flight, included Kenyan, Ethiopian, American, Canadian, French, Chinese, Egyptian, Swedish, British, Dutch, Indian, Slovakian, Austrian, Swedish, Russian, Moroccan, Spanish, and Polish citizens.

