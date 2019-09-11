Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Remains of Israeli killed in Ethiopian plane crash discovered

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
September 11, 2019 18:52
Breaking news

Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

The remains of Avraham Matzilah, who perished when an Ethiopian Airlines passenger jet crashed moments after taking off in March, were found on Wednesday by  ZAKA volunteers, Walla reported. 
 
The crash claimed the lives of all those on board – 157 people – including Shimon Reem, the second Israeli citizen on the flight. 
 
The Reem's body was found and flown for burial in Israel in August. 
 
ZAKA Chairman Yehuda Meshi-Zahav said that the volunteers “worked extensively to locate remains at the site of the crash” and added that “we know we completed the work and eased the pain of the bereaved families.” 
 
Passengers from 33 countries were aboard the flight, included Kenyan, Ethiopian, American, Canadian, French, Chinese, Egyptian, Swedish, British, Dutch, Indian, Slovakian, Austrian, Swedish, Russian, Moroccan, Spanish, and Polish citizens. 



Related Content

Breaking news
September 11, 2019
Rocket sirens heard in Ashkelon

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

Hot Opinion
Most Read
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut