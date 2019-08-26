Rep. Ted Deutch: U.S. Congress stands with Israel

"US Congress stands with our ally Israel & its right to defend itself from terrorism," Ted Deutch, D-Fla., tweeted on Sunday night, responding to a Jerusalem Post report on rockets being launched from Gaza into Southern Israel.



Deutch shared the report and wrote that "Israel is under constant threat from enemies in all directions, and this weekend only highlighted the real danger Israelis face daily."



US Congress stands with our ally Israel & its right to defend itself from terrorism. https://t.co/fPWwVGHl7v — Rep. Ted Deutch (@RepTedDeutch) August 25, 2019

Deutch is one of the most powerful warriors in the battle against BDS, whom he considers not just anti-Israel, but antisemitic too.Deutch said in June that as a member of the Task Force for Combating Antisemitism, he believes prejudice against Israel and Jews could not be tolerated in Florida or anywhere else in the US.

