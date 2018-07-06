Report: One dead, 146 Palestinians injured during protest on Gaza border

Breaking news.
(photo credit: JPOST STAFF)
A 22 year old demonstrator died and 146 Palestinian protesters were reported injured from live bullets and teargas used by IDF forces during Friday protest on the Gaza border, reports the Palestinian Ministry of health.
24 protesters are reported injured from live ammunition.
Early reports suggest the crowd allegedly attempted to break through the security fence, yet IDF spokesperson did not comment on the incident yet.
The protest was held under the banner of "The Great March of Return" that has been taking place since March.
This is an ongoing story.