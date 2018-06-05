June 06 2018
Sivan, 23, 5778
Report: Argentina-Israel soccer match cancelled due to BDS

By JPOST.COM STAFF
June 5, 2018 23:48
Argentina's Soccer Association has reportedly canceled the planned friendly soccer match between Argentina  and Israel, set to be held in Jerusalem on Saturday because of BDS concerns.

Argentinian media said the decision came after pro-Palestinian protesters demonstrated in Buenos Aires and Barcelona against the  pre- World Cup match being played in the city.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu spoke with Argentinian President Mauricio Macri and asked for his assistance in the matter.


