Report: Argentina-Israel soccer match cancelled due to BDS

(photo credit: JPOST STAFF)
Argentina's Soccer Association has reportedly canceled the planned friendly soccer match between Argentina and Israel, set to be held in Jerusalem on Saturday because of BDS concerns.
Argentinian media said the decision came after pro-Palestinian protesters demonstrated in Buenos Aires and Barcelona against the pre- World Cup match being played in the city.
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu spoke with Argentinian President Mauricio Macri and asked for his assistance in the matter.