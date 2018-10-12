Report: Audio and video 'proof' support Saudi Journalist was killed

Breaking news.
(photo credit: JPOST STAFF)
X
Dear Reader,
As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before.
Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications,
like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations,
we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open
and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news
and analyses from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.
As one of our loyal readers, we ask you to be our partner.
For $5 a month you will receive access to the following:
- A user experience almost completely free of ads
- Access to our Premium Section
- Content from the award-winning Jerusalem Report and our monthly magazine to learn Hebrew - Ivrit
- A brand new ePaper featuring the daily newspaper as it appears in print in Israel
Help us grow and continue telling Israel’s story to the world.
Thank you,
Ronit Hasin-Hochman, CEO, Jerusalem Post Group
UPGRADE YOUR JPOST EXPERIENCE FOR 5$ PER MONTH
Show me later
Yaakov Katz, Editor-in-Chief
The Turkish government told US officials that they have audio and video recordings that corroborate with the theory that Jamal Khashoggi , a Saudi Arabia journalist, was killed in the Saudi Consulate in Istanbul , the Washington Post reported.
“The voice recording from inside the embassy lays out what happened to Jamal after he entered,” one source with the knowledge of the the recording reported to the Post.
Khashoggi entered the consulate on October 2nd to obtain a document certifying his divorce before his upcoming wedding. Since then, he has not been seen.
Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>