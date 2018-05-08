May 08 2018
|
Iyar, 23, 5778
|
Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora Green Israel International news Hi tech news
JERUSALEM Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science CRYPTO CURRENCY business news Blogs Premium Israel's 70th anniversary

Report: Britain 'deeply pessimistic' ahead of Trump's Iran announcement

By REUTERS
May 8, 2018 16:53
Breaking news

Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

LONDON - Britain is deeply pessimistic ahead of an announcement later on Tuesday about the United States' commitment to the Iran nuclear deal, a senior British diplomat said.

"Unfortunately we are deeply pessimistic ahead of President Trump’s announcement later today. However, we will have to wait and see what exactly President Trump says tonight," the diplomat, who declined to be named, said.

"Our objective will remain to uphold and maintain the JCPOA (the nuclear deal). We will need to wait to understand what the US plan is to deliver on our shared goal of preventing Iran from obtaining a nuclear weapon and addressing their regional behavior."


Related Content

Breaking news
May 8, 2018
EU, Iran discussed nuclear deal ahead of Trump announcement

By REUTERS

Hot Opinion
Most Read
Israel Weather
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut