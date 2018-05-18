Report: Dozens killed in explosions in Syrian city of Hama

Dozens of Syrians were killed Friday during two instances of explosions in and around the city of Hama, Sky News reported.



The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said the series of explosions were near Hama's military airport and were heard in Hama city. Reports claim the explosions were in the vicinity of a military weapons depot.The Observatory reported only 11 deaths.





#Syria #Hama Soldiers are saying

“An explosion at a bomb warehouse at hama military airport due to high heat..

Material damage.” pic.twitter.com/m4Nd8TQa84 — Ivan Sidorenko (@IvanSidorenko1) May 18, 2018

The other explosion followed shortly after and was set off in the city's airport.The war monitor said it wasn't clear whether the blasts had been caused by technical failure inside the depots or an attack. Thick plumes of smoke could be seen above the airport, it said.The blasts were originally reported by Syrian state media, which provided to explanation as to the cause of the explosions.One week ago, Syrian media reported that Israel had struck several positions in the country near the border that separates the two, after Israel's military said Iranian forces in Syria had shelled one of its outposts near the border.The IDF confirmed the attack and said that some 20 rockets were fired on the Iranian Revolutionary Guards Corps' Quds Force.