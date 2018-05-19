May 20 2018
Sivan, 6, 5778
Report: Egypt detains socialist activist

By REUTERS
May 19, 2018 23:46
Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

CAIRO - Egypt's state security prosecutor on Saturday ordered a prominent activist detained for 15 days for investigation on charges of involvement with a banned group and inciting and taking part in illegal protests, rights lawyers said.

Haitham Mohamedeen, a leftist lawyer, was taken from his home on Friday, security sources said, the latest in a number of arrests of activists in recent weeks.

At least 20 people have been detained by security forces over protests against a rise in metro fares, and they are being investigated on charges that include disturbing the peace and obstructing public facilities.

Mokhtar Mounir and Mohamed Hanafi, two rights lawyers representing Mohamedeen, told Reuters he was under investigation for "participating in the activities of a banned group while knowing its objectives" and "using the internet to incite terrorist acts," charges he denies. The prosecutor did not identify the banned group, Hanafi said.

A judicial source confirmed Mohamadeen's detention but gave no further comment.

Mohamedeen had been detained at least twice in the past, once in 2013 on accusations of belonging to a secret organisation and spreading lies about the military, and again in 2016 for calling for protests against the transfer of two Red Sea islands to Saudi Arabia.

His detention follows those of other prominent activists.

State security prosecutors this week ordered Shady Ghazaly Harb, a leading opposition figure during the 2011 "Arab Spring" uprising that toppled Resident Hosni Mubarak, held for 15 days for investigation over accusations including joining a terrorist organization, according to state news agency MENA.


