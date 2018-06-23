June 24 2018
|
Tammuz, 11, 5778
|
Report: Ethiopia police official arrested over security shortcomings

By REUTERS
June 23, 2018 22:33
ADDIS ABABA - The deputy commissioner of the Addis Ababa Police Commission has been arrested and is being investigated for shortcomings in security after a grenade attack in the Ethiopian capital killed one person and left scores wounded, according to state-run TV.

"Nine individuals, including the Deputy Commissioner of the Addis Ababa Police Commission, are in custody and under investigation over shortcomings" in security, the Ethiopian Broadcasting Corporation said on Saturday.


