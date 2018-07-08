Report: Ethiopia's PM, Eritrea's president embrace before talks

Breaking news.
LONDON - Ethiopia's Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed arrived in Asmara for peace talks on Sunday, embracing Eritrea's President Isaias Afwerki before they left for a meeting at the presidential palace in the city, Ethiopian State television reported.
The pair did not address the media at the airport, where Eritrean women danced and hugged Abiy, footage from the broadcaster showed.
Ahead of Abiy's arrival, Eritrea's Information Minister Yemane Gebrmeskel wrote on Twitter: "This historic official visit, and the summit that will take place ... is the first of its kind for twenty years. It heralds a new era of peace and cooperation."