Houses in Sderot struck by machine gun fire from Gaza

Several houses in the Negev town of Sderot, located less than one mile from the Gaza border, was struck by machine gun fire on Wednesday afternoon, according to a statement by the Sderot Municipality.



The statement said there were no injuries sustained from the shooting and security forces were en route to the location for further investigation.



The IDF said in a statement the shooting was carried out by terrorists and it considers Hamas responsible for everything inside, and what comes out of, the Gaza Strip.



Anna Ahronheim contributed to this report.



Share on facebook Share on twitter