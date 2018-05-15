May 15 2018
Sivan, 1, 5778
Report: Iran says can resume nuclear activity to much higher level than before 2015 deal

By REUTERS
May 15, 2018 18:46
BRUSSELS - Iran is prepared to resume its nuclear program to a much higher level than before a multinational deal was reached in 2015 that curbed the country's nuclear work in return for lifting most of the sanctions imposed on Tehran.

"We have the capacity and we are ready to resume our nuclear activities to a much higher level if the talks fail with Europeans to save the nuclear deal after America's exit," the head of Iran's Atomic Energy Organization, Ali Akbar Salehi was quoted as saying by the Fars news agency on Tuesday.


