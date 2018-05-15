May 15 2018
Sivan, 1, 5778
Report: Iran says will not renegotiate nuclear deal

By REUTERS
May 15, 2018 19:56
LONDON - Iran will not renegotiate the nuclear deal or negotiate over its missile program, the top advisor to Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei said on Tuesday.

Ali Akbar Velayati, quoted by Fars news agency, also warned Israel that it would face a “stronger response” if it repeats strikes on Syria. Last week, the United States withdrew from a 2015 deal between Iran and world powers over Tehran's nuclear program, and Israel fired at targets in Syria in response to what it called an Iranian missile attack into Israeli territory.


