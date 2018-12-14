Report: Iran sees Yemen ceasefire as postive step to end war

Breaking news.
(photo credit: JPOST STAFF)
X
Dear Reader,
As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before.
Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications,
like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations,
we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open
and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news
and analyses from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.
As one of our loyal readers, we ask you to be our partner.
For $5 a month you will receive access to the following:
- A user experience almost completely free of ads
- Access to our Premium Section
- Content from the award-winning Jerusalem Report and our monthly magazine to learn Hebrew - Ivrit
- A brand new ePaper featuring the daily newspaper as it appears in print in Israel
Help us grow and continue telling Israel’s story to the world.
Thank you,
Ronit Hasin-Hochman, CEO, Jerusalem Post Group
UPGRADE YOUR JPOST EXPERIENCE FOR 5$ PER MONTH
Show me later
Yaakov Katz, Editor-in-Chief
DUBAI- Iran hailed as a positive step an initial accord reached among Yemen's warring parties to halt fighting for the Houthi-held port city of Hodeidah and withdraw their troops, Iranian state TV reported on Friday.
"Iran welcomes the agreement ... and hopes it will pave the way for the next round of dialog for concluding a final accord among Yemeni groups," Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Bahram Qasemi was quoted as saying by TV.
The agreement, reached on Thursday, was the first significant breakthrough for U.-led peace efforts in five years of conflict in Yemen, where Iran backs Houthi rebels.
Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>