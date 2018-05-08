May 08 2018
|
Iyar, 23, 5778
|
Report: Iran's Zarif warns the U.S. against leaving nuclear deal

By REUTERS
May 8, 2018 18:43
Breaking news

Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

LONDON - Iran's foreign minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said the United States would be making a "mistake" if it leaves the nuclear deal Tehran signed with world powers in 2015, shortly before US President Donald Trump announces his final decision on the deal.

"If Trump makes this mistake and scraps the JCPOA (Iran’s nuclear deal) as an international achievement, he will later have to accept the rights of the Iranians under a worse situation," Zarif was quoted as saying by state news agency IRNA.

Zarif gave no further details and did not make clear which rights he was referring to.


