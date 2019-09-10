IDF confirms: Israeli drone fell in Gaza Strip

An Israeli drone fell in the Gaza Strip on Monday night, the IDF confirmed. The reasons are currently being investigated.



The drone fell in the southern Gaza Strip, in the Rafah area. Sources in Gaza claim that Hamas spotted the drone and downed it, and are now in possession of the drone.



var cont = `Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>



`; document.getElementById("linkPremium").innerHTML = cont; (function (v, i){ });