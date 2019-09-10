Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

IDF confirms: Israeli drone fell in Gaza Strip

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
September 10, 2019 08:02
Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

An Israeli drone fell in the Gaza Strip on Monday night, the IDF confirmed. The reasons are currently being investigated.

The drone fell in the southern Gaza Strip, in the Rafah area. Sources in Gaza claim that Hamas spotted the drone and downed it, and are now in possession of the drone.


