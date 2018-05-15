Report: Israel's envoy to Ankara summoned to foreign ministry

Breaking news.
ANKARA - Turkey summoned Israel's ambassador to Ankara to its foreign ministry, sources in the ministry said on Tuesday, a day after Israeli forces killed more than 60 Palestinians during protests on the Gaza border.
The Israeli Embassy declined to comment.
Turkey, a vocal critic of the violence in Gaza and the opening of the US Embassy in Jerusalem, has called for a meeting of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation on Friday, and said on Monday it was recalling its ambassadors to Washington and Tel Aviv for consultations.