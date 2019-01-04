NORTHERN SHIELD Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science CRYPTO CURRENCY Business and Tech Blogs Premium

Report: Kuwait refuses to host World Cup, grant visas to Israelis

Kuwait also listed other reasons hosting would be problematic, including dealing with alcohol permits and allowing certain advertisements in Kuwaiti stadiums.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
January 4, 2019 05:10
Report: Kuwait refuses to host World Cup, grant visas to Israelis

General view of the FIFA World Cup trophy during the World Cup 2018 draw. (photo credit: REUTERS/MAXIM SHEMETOV)

 
Kuwait rejected the opportunity to co-host the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar because the country did not want to comply with FIFA regulations, where it would have to allow all nationalities to enter the country, according to Israeli and Kuwaiti media.

“It is difficult to apply some of the major Fifa conditions in Kuwait, most notably allowing all nationalities ... to enter the country or to issue visas upon arrival. Fifa rules prohibit banning the entry of any nationality, whether they are members of the teams or fans,” KFA President Shaikh Ahmad Yussef said to Al Rai, a Kuwaiti daily newspaper.

Yussef was likely referring to Israel, as Israel and Qatar have no diplomatic relations.



Kuwait also listed other reasons hosting would be problematic, including dealing with alcohol permits and allowing certain advertisements in Kuwaiti stadiums.

