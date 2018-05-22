May 22 2018
Sivan, 8, 5778
Report: Lebanon PM Hariri says decision taken to accelerate gov formation

By REUTERS
May 22, 2018 16:48
BEIRUT - Outgoing Lebanese Prime Minister Saad al-Hariri said on Tuesday a decision had been taken to form a new government quickly, Lebanese news outlet al-Jadeed reported him as saying.

"There is a decision to accelerate government formation, and I think the sanctions on Hezbollah could have a positive impact and speed up the birth of the new government," al-Jadeed said.

Lebanon held parliamentary elections at the start of May and the outgoing parliament's term expired on Monday.


