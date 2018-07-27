July 27 2018
|
Av, 15, 5778
Report: Light earthquake felt in the area of the Sea of Galilee

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
July 27, 2018 12:06
Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

 
A light earthquake was felt in the area of the Sea of Galilee, The Jerusalem Post's sister publication Maariv reported on Friday around noon. Further details are yet unclear.

Dozens of tremors have been felt around northern Israel in recent weeks.

Experts in the field believe that the occurrence of a strong earthquake is almost certain and that its impact on various regions of the country will be enormous.

The State Comptroller’s Office stated that according to information received by the government, the situation it needs to prepare for could result in an estimated 7,000 people killed, another 8,600 seriously injured, 37,000 lightly injured, 9,500 trapped in rubble and 170,000 left homeless.

The office conducted an audit between July 2017 and February 2018 of the relevant ministries’ and authorities’ readiness in the face of earthquakes, focusing on a major one. Completion tests were conducted in May.

