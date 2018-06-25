Report: Meni Naftali's car set alight in Afula

Breaking news.
A car belonging to Meni Naftali, former manager of the prime minister's residence and a central figure in the corruption cases against Sara and Benjamin Netanyahu, was set on fire in the coastal city of Afula late Sunday night, Israel's Channel 10 news reported Monday.
Smoke was reported rising from a car parked on Janusz Korczak Street in Afula at 1:30 a.m. Sunday night, the Israeli Police Spokesperson's office reported.
Firefighters and police arrived at the scene and opened an investigation, the spokesperson's office said.
The police statement did not identify the car's owner. Channel 10's report that the car belonged to Naftali is unconfirmed.