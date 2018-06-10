June 10 2018
|
Sivan, 27, 5778
|
Report: N.Korea leader Kim scheduled to leave Singapore at 2 p.m. Tuesday

By REUTERS
June 10, 2018 13:25
Breaking news

Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

SINGAPORE - North Korean leader Kim Jong Un is scheduled to depart Singapore at 2 p.m. local time on Tuesday, a source who is involved in the planning of his visit to the city-state for a summit with U.S. President Donald Trump said on Sunday.

The Tuesday departure plan is tentative, the source said asking for anonymity because of the sensitivity of the information.

Kim is scheduled to meet Trump at 9 a.m. local time on Tuesday to talk about ending his country's nuclear program and transforming the isolated state which has been under harsh international sanctions for its defiant arms program.


