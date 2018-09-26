Report: Pentagon removing certain U.S. missile systems from Middle East

Breaking news.
(photo credit: JPOST STAFF)
X
Dear Reader,
As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before.
Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications,
like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations,
we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open
and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news
and analyses from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.
As one of our loyal readers, we ask you to be our partner.
For $5 a month you will receive access to the following:
- A user experience almost completely free of ads
- Access to our Premium Section
- Content from the award-winning Jerusalem Report and our monthly magazine to learn Hebrew - Ivrit
- A brand new ePaper featuring the daily newspaper as it appears in print in Israel
Help us grow and continue telling Israel’s story to the world.
Thank you,
Ronit Hasin-Hochman, CEO, Jerusalem Post Group
UPGRADE YOUR JPOST EXPERIENCE FOR 5$ PER MONTH
Show me later
Yaakov Katz, Editor-in-Chief
Sept 26 (Reuters) - The United States is pulling some of its anti-aircraft and missile batteries out of the Middle East, the WSJ reported on Wednesday, citing US military officials.
The Pentagon will remove the missile systems from the region next month, the report said.
Four Patriot missile systems will be pulled out of Jordan, Kuwait and Bahrain, the WSJ reported, adding that the realignment step marks a shift of focus away from long-lasting conflicts in the Middle East and Afghanistan.
The military is now focused towards tensions with China and Russia, the report added, citing senior military officials.
Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>