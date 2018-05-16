May 16 2018
|
Sivan, 2, 5778
|
Report: Russia backs EU plan to meet on Iran nuclear deal in Vienna next week

By REUTERS
May 16, 2018 16:49
MOSCOW - Russia's Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said on Wednesday Russia supported a European Union proposal to hold a meeting on the Iran nuclear deal in Vienna next week, Interfax news agency said.

The deal between Iran and six world powers lifted most international sanctions in 2016 in return for Tehran curbing its nuclear program, under strict surveillance by the U.N. nuclear watchdog.

European powers this week vowed to shore up the deal after US President Donald Trump announced Washington's withdrawal.


May 16, 2018
Report: Russia says 'deeply alarmed' by Gaza clashes

By REUTERS

