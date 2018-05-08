May 08 2018
|
Iyar, 23, 5778
|
Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora Green Israel International news Hi tech news
JERUSALEM Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science CRYPTO CURRENCY business news Blogs Premium Israel's 70th anniversary

Report: Russia's Ryabkov urges U.S. to avoid rash steps against Iran

By REUTERS
May 8, 2018 16:06
Breaking news

Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

MOSCOW - Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov urged the United States on Tuesday not to take any rash steps against Iran that would spoil the nuclear deal, the Tass news agency reported.

US President Donald Trump is expected to announce a decision on Tuesday on whether to withdraw from the Iran pact, which lifted economic sanctions on Iran in exchange for Tehran limiting its nuclear ambitions.

Ryabkov said there were no grounds to believe Iran is on the path to creating a nuclear bomb, and that it would be impossible to pressure Tehran into make unilateral concessions, Tass reported.


Related Content

Breaking news
May 8, 2018
Report: Trump tells France's Macron U.S. will withdraw from Iran deal

By REUTERS

Hot Opinion
Most Read
Israel Weather
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut