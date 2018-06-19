June 19 2018
|
Tammuz, 6, 5778
|
Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora Green Israel International news Hi tech news
JERUSALEM Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science CRYPTO CURRENCY business news Blogs Premium Israel's 70th anniversary

Report: S.Korea, U.S. to suspend military drills scheduled for August

By REUTERS
June 19, 2018 00:22
Breaking news

Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

SEOUL - South Korea and the United States have agreed to delay a joint military exercise called the "Ulchi Freedom Guardian," South Korea's Yonhap news agency said on Tuesday.

The two countries were widely expected to announce the suspension of "large-scale" military drills this week after US President Donald Trump surprised officials in Seoul and Washington when he pledged to end "war games" after his summit in Singapore last week with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

South Korea's Defence Ministry officials did not immediately respond to requests for comment.


Related Content

Breaking news
June 19, 2018
Iraq condemns any air operations targeting areas where forces fighting IS

By REUTERS

Hot Opinion
Most Read
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut