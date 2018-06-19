Report: S.Korea, U.S. to suspend military drills scheduled for August

SEOUL - South Korea and the United States have agreed to delay a joint military exercise called the "Ulchi Freedom Guardian," South Korea's Yonhap news agency said on Tuesday.



The two countries were widely expected to announce the suspension of "large-scale" military drills this week after US President Donald Trump surprised officials in Seoul and Washington when he pledged to end "war games" after his summit in Singapore last week with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.



South Korea's Defence Ministry officials did not immediately respond to requests for comment.



