May 18 2018
|
Sivan, 4, 5778
|
Report: Trump indicates to Kim Jong-Un he will retain power if N. Korea denuclearizes

By JPOST.COM STAFF
May 18, 2018 03:45
United States President Donald Trump reportedly told North Korean leader Kim Jong Un he would retain power should the latter agree to give up his country's pursuit of a nuclear weapon, CNN reported on Thursday.

The report attributed Trump as saying both US and North Korean leaders were still preparing for his summit with Un, despite rumors popping up over the last week that the meeting was in danger of being cancelled.

The two are supposed to meet in mid-June in Singapore.


