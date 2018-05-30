May 30 2018
|
Sivan, 16, 5778
|
Report: Turkey, U.S. reach plan for withdrawal of YPG militia from Syria's Manbij

By REUTERS
May 30, 2018 15:59
ANKARA - Turkey and the United States have reached an agreement on a plan for the withdrawal of the Syrian Kurdish YPG militia from Syria's Manbij, Turkey's state-run Anadolu news agency said on Wednesday.

Under the terms of the three-step plan, which will become finalized during a visit by Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu to Washington on June 4, the YPG will withdraw from Manbij 30 days after the deal is signed, Anadolu said.

Turkish and US military forces will start joint supervision in Manbij 45 days after the agreement is signed and a local administration will be formed 60 days after June 4, Anadolu said.


