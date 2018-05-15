May 15 2018
Report: Turkey tells Israel's envoy to Ankara to return to Israel

By REUTERS
May 15, 2018 16:18
ANKARA - Turkey told the Israeli ambassador to Ankara to return to Israel "for some time," sources in the Turkish foreign ministry said on Tuesday, after Israeli forces killed more than 60 Palestinians during protests on the Gaza border.

Turkey, a vocal critic of the violence in Gaza and the opening of the US Embassy in Jerusalem, has called for a meeting of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, and said on Monday it was recalling its ambassadors to Washington and Tel Aviv for consultations.


