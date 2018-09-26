Report: UN proposals for new talks on Yemen will be supported by UAE

Breaking news.
CAIRO - The United Arab Emirates will support United Nations proposals for new peace talks on Yemen, a senior Emiriati official said early on Wednesday after meeting with UN Special Envoy to Yemen Martin Griffiths on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly meeting in New York.
The remarks came two weeks after the collapse of peace talks for Yemen in Geneva when the Iranian-aligned Houthi movement delegation failed to show up, accusing the Saudi-led coalition fighting in Yemen of blocking them from traveling to the peace talks.
"Very productive discussions on Yemen today in NY with Special Envoy Martin Griffith. Reaffirmed our strong support for UN-led political process after Geneva setback. Will fully support UN proposals for new talks soon," United Arab Emirates Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Anwar Gargash tweeted.
