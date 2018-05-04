May 04 2018
|
Iyar, 19, 5778
|
Report: U.S. asks China to reduce trade imbalance immediately

By REUTERS
May 4, 2018 10:25
BEIJING - A US trade delegation wants China to cut a bilateral trade imbalance immediately and to stop subsidizing advanced technology, a Wall Street Journal reporter wrote on Twitter on Friday, citing a document issued to the Chinese before talks.

In the document, the United States asked China to reduce its trade surplus with the US by $200 billion by 2020 and to cut tariffs on all products to levels no higher than those of the US, according to the tweet.

A US trade delegation is in Beijing this week to discuss a wide range of US complaints about China's trade practices, from accusations of forced technology transfers to state subsidies for technology development.


