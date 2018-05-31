May 31 2018
Report: U.S. to slap tariffs soon on steel, aluminum from EU

By REUTERS
May 31, 2018 00:40
WASHINGTON - The United States will soon announce plans to impose tariffs on steel and aluminum from the European Union, possibly as early as Thursday, the Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday, citing people familiar with the matter.

The decision would land ahead of a Friday deadline for exemptions to the planned metals tariffs amid stalled trade talks, and is likely to prompt retaliation. President Donald Trump on March 23 imposed a 25 percent tariff on steel imports and a 10 percent tariff on aluminum, but granted temporary exemptions to the EU, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Australia and Argentina.


