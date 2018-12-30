Report: a matter of 'when, not if' Brazil moves its embassy to J'lm

Breaking news.
(photo credit: JPOST STAFF)
X
Dear Reader,
As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before.
Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications,
like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations,
we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open
and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news
and analyses from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.
As one of our loyal readers, we ask you to be our partner.
For $5 a month you will receive access to the following:
- A user experience almost completely free of ads
- Access to our Premium Section
- Content from the award-winning Jerusalem Report and our monthly magazine to learn Hebrew - Ivrit
- A brand new ePaper featuring the daily newspaper as it appears in print in Israel
Help us grow and continue telling Israel’s story to the world.
Thank you,
Ronit Hasin-Hochman, CEO, Jerusalem Post Group
UPGRADE YOUR JPOST EXPERIENCE FOR 5$ PER MONTH
Show me later
Yaakov Katz, Editor-in-Chief
A senior Israeli official visiting Brazil said on Sunday that Brazil's President-elect Jair Bolsonaro told top officials from Israel that it was a matter of "when, not if" he moves his country's embassy to Jerusalem.
The far-right Bolsonaro, who takes office on Tuesday and is hosting an Israeli delegation led by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, has said he would like to follow the lead of U.S. President Donald Trump and move the embassy. But he has come under pressure from Brazil's powerful agriculture sector not to do so, as it could hurt Brazilian exports to Arab nations.
Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>