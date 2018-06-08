June 08 2018
|
Sivan, 25, 5778
|
Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora Green Israel International news Hi tech news
JERUSALEM Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science CRYPTO CURRENCY business news Blogs Premium Israel's 70th anniversary

Report: inquiry says Australian soldiers committed crimes in Afghanistan

By REUTERS
June 8, 2018 06:48
1 minute read.
Breaking news

Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

SYDNEY - Australian soldiers had a "disregard for human life" and used "illegal" violence on missions in Afghanistan, a confidential defense department inquiry heard from special forces insiders, according to an Australian newspaper report on Friday.

Australia, a staunch US ally, has had troops in Afghanistan for 17 years fighting against the Taliban and other Islamist militants. It currently has about 300 troops in Afghanistan.

Thousands of people have been killed in that period and there is a "reasonable basis to believe" that war crimes and crimes against humanity were committed by all sides in the conflict, according to the prosecutor of the International Criminal Court.

The Sydney Morning Herald newspaper said unidentified Australian "special operations forces insiders" described the illegal use of force to a secret inquiry before an official investigation began in 2016.

The inquiry reported "problems deeply embedded in the culture" of the special forces and conduct that goes "well beyond blowing off steam," according to the newspaper.

The Herald made no mention of specific instances of war crimes or unlawful killings but the insiders it quoted from the inquiry report referred to "unsanctioned and illegal application of violence on operations" and a "disregard for human life and dignity" in the special forces.

"I know there were over the last 15 years some horrendous things. Some just disgraceful things happened in Kabul," one insider was quoted as saying.

Australia's defense minister and her department did not respond immediately to requests for comment.

The defense department said in a statement sent to the Herald it took "all allegations about Australian forces seriously" and that it was "aware of allegations of significant issues involving the Special Operations Task Group in Afghanistan."

It began its inquiry in 2016 "into rumors of possible breaches of the laws of armed conflict" by Australian troops in Afghanistan between 2005 and 2016.

The Australian Broadcasting Corporation has previously reported on an alleged cover-up of the killing of an Afghan boy by Australian special forces.


Related Content

Breaking news
June 8, 2018
Vietnamese human rights lawyer freed, flies to Germany

By REUTERS

Hot Opinion
Most Read
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut