Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Republicans halt witness testimony in impeachment probe -U.S. lawmaker

By REUTERS
October 23, 2019 20:42
Breaking news

Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

WASHINGTON - U.S. Representative Mark Meadows on Wednesday said fellow Republicans had successfully halted testimony in the congressional impeachment inquiry led by House Democrats and that there were no negotiations to resolve the dispute.

Meadows, speaking to reporters, said the Republicans who sought to force their way into a deposition with a key Pentagon official were "going to wait until there's a more open and transparent process."Separately, Democratic Representative Eric Swalwell told reporters that the Republicans had compromised a secure area of the Capitol, obstructing the impeachment inquiry and seeking to intimidate a witness, but would not delay the impeachment probe overall.


Related Content

Breaking news
October 23, 2019
Pentagon chief says U.S. forces enter, leave Iraq with govt permission

By REUTERS

Hot Opinion
Most Read
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut
Cookie Settings