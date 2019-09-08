Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Rescue efforts continue after cargo ship capsized

By REUTERS
September 8, 2019 22:35
Twenty of the 24 people on board the cargo ship M/V Golden Ray have been rescued after the vessel flipped on its side early Sunday morning.

Captain John Reed, the local commander for the U.S. Coast Guard, confirms an investigation into the fire that was observed continues.

The U.S. Coast Guard says the vessel's master and chief engineer are assisting authorities and salvage teams to develop plans to stabilize the vessel and continue rescue efforts.

Lieutenant Lloyd Heflin - the U.S. Coast Guard's Search and Rescue Mission coordinator for the Charleston, South Carolina region - confirmed rescuers are still trying to find four missing people.


