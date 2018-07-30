Result of Cambodia vote must be 'fully rejected'

Breaking news.
JAKARTA - The result of Cambodia's general election, in which long-serving Prime Minister Hun Sen's ruling party Cambodian People's Party (CPP) declared victory, must be fully rejected by the international community, the opposition said on Monday.
"29 July 2018 marked the death of democracy in Cambodia, a dark new day in recent history," Mu Sochua, Vice President of the Cambodia National Rescue Party (CNRP), told a news conference in Jakarta.
"The result announced by the CPP and the National Election Committee must be fully rejected by the international community," Mu Sochua said.
The CNRP was dissolved by Cambodia's Supreme Court in November after it was found guilty of trying to overthrow the government, charges it denies.