Speaking at the Yediot Aharonot conference, Israeli President Reuven Rivlin told the crowd he was "certain" Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu would not request immunity."Faith in the legal system is at the core of our ability to live a democratic life," Rivlin told Yediot Aharonot journalist Nahum Barnea, and the newspaper's conference on Monday.

I Accept

We use both first party and third party cookies to provide tailored experiences throughout our website. You may read our privacy policy to learn more about it. By clicking "I Accept" you agree to the use of those cookies, as well as our privacy policies