May 08 2018
|
Iyar, 23, 5778
|
Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora Green Israel International news Hi tech news
JERUSALEM Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science CRYPTO CURRENCY business news Blogs Premium Israel's 70th anniversary

Revolutionary Guard commander says Iran not afraid of U.S. 'attack'

By REUTERS
May 8, 2018 17:35
Breaking news

Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)



LONDON - Iran is not afraid of US sanctions or attack, the Revolutionary Guard deputy commander said on Tuesday, as an announcement by US President Donald Trump neared on whether to leave the nuclear deal Tehran signed with world powers in 2015.

"Our nation is not afraid of US sanctions or military attack. Our enemies including America, the Zionist regime and the allies in the region should know that Iran has prepared for the worst scenarios and threats," Hossein Salami was quoted as saying by Fars news agency.


Related Content

Breaking news
May 8, 2018
Report: Trump tells France's Macron U.S. will withdraw from Iran deal

By REUTERS

Hot Opinion
Most Read
Israel Weather
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut