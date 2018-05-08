Revolutionary Guard commander says Iran not afraid of U.S. 'attack'





LONDON - Iran is not afraid of US sanctions or attack, the Revolutionary Guard deputy commander said on Tuesday, as an announcement by US President Donald Trump neared on whether to leave the nuclear deal Tehran signed with world powers in 2015.

"Our nation is not afraid of US sanctions or military attack. Our enemies including America, the Zionist regime and the allies in the region should know that Iran has prepared for the worst scenarios and threats," Hossein Salami was quoted as saying by Fars news agency.