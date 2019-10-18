Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Rick Perry's departure has 'nothing' to do with Ukraine: WH spokeswoman

By REUTERS
October 18, 2019 15:53
   U.S. Energy Secretary Rick Perry's decision to step down by the end of the year had "absolutely nothing" to do with controversy over President Trump's Ukraine policy, White House spokeswoman Stephanie Grisham said on Friday.

"This was in the works for quite a while," Grisham said in an interview with Fox News.

In recent weeks, Perry has found himself engulfed in the impeachment investigation threatening Trump's presidency. Three Democratic-led U.S. House of Representatives committees issued a subpoena on Oct. 10 for Perry to turn over documents on any role he played in Trump's bid to get Ukraine to investigate a political rival. 


